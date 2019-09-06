Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees Announces Final Extension

Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees has announced a final extension at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It will now play through October 6. It recently transferred to the Lortel after a run at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is described as "the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph."

Novak's solo show is directed by John Early. Get on Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.