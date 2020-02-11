Ronán Noone's The Smuggler to Run at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre will present The Smuggler, written by Ronán Noone, directed by Nicola Murphy, and starring Michael Mellamphy in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

Performacnes will run April 8-May 10, with opening night set for April 14. Noone's drama won the best playwright award at Origin Theatre's 1st Irish Festival in 2019.

In The Smuggler, Tim Finnegan is an Irish immigrant living the American dream — and he's here to tell you all about it. Out of work, ashamed and angry, with his marriage on the rocks, Tim sinks into the seedy underbelly of his small town. With the help of a few friends, he soon sees opportunities to climb the ladder — so long as he's willing to bend the rules.