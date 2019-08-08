Irish Rep Announces Casting for Kingfishers Catch Fire, Extension for Little Gem

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the world premiere of Kingfishers Catch Fire, written by Robin Glendinning and directed by Kent Paul. Performances begin in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre on September 11 ahead of a September 22 opening, and will run through October 20.

The cast of Kingfishers Catch Fire will include Sean Gormley (Rebel in the Soul) as Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, and Haskell King (Please Continue) as Herbert Kappler.

The story is described as follows: "It's 1948 when Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty first visits the infamous Nazi Herbert Kappler in the Italian prison where Kappler is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity. During World War II, the men were adversaries; Kappler was the head of the Gestapo in German-occupied Rome, and Monsignor O'Flaherty was using the cover of Vatican neutrality to shelter and arrange for the escape of thousands of Allied servicemen and Jewish civilians. Kappler placed a bounty on O'Flaherty's head, but O'Flaherty evaded capture, earning the nickname "The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican." When these two men meet after the war, profound questions of responsibility and redemption rattle the cages. Based on a true story, Kingfishers Catch Fire examines morality and personal culpability for actions taken during a devastating war."

The production will feature set design by Edward Morris, costume design by Linda Fisher, lighting design by Matthew McCarthy, and sound design by Rob Rees.

Irish Rep has additionally extended its run of Little Gem, written by Elaine Murphy and directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull. Little Gem began previews July 17 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage ahead of a July 25 opening, and will now play through September 8. The production features four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) as Kay, Brenda Meaney (Party Face) as Lorraine, and Lauren O'Leary (The Awkward Years) as Amber.