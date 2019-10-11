Heroes of the Fourth Turning Extends Its World-Premiere Run

Playwrights Horizons has announced a two-week extension for Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning, now running through November 10 on the company's mainstage. The world-premiere production is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Heroes of the Fourth Turning, four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party in rural Wyoming. One week following the Charlottesville riot, and two days before the 2017 solar eclipse, they've returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as the first female president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

The cast features Jeb Kreager (Oslo) as Justin, Julia McDermott (The Cherry Orchard) as Emily, Michele Pawk (Beautiful) as Gina, Zoë Winters (Off-Broadway: White Noise, Small Mouth Sounds, Red Speedo, An Octoroon) as Teresa, and John Zdrojeski (Monster) as Kevin.

The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic designer), Sarafina Bush (costume designer), Isabella Byrd (lighting designer), Justin Ellington (sound designer), J. David Brimmer (fight director), and Jenny Kennedy (stage manager).