Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers to Star Off-Broadway in One November Yankee

Emmy nominees Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law, Mad Men) and Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart) will star in the off-Broadway premiere of Joshua Ravetch's One November Yankee at 59E59 Theaters. The production will run November 29-December 29.

The new play, which Ravetch directs, explores "human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash.'' It is presented by the Delaware Theatre Company, where the show will run October 23-November 10. The work was first performed in 2012 at the Pasadena Playhouse, where Hamlin starred opposite Loretta Swit.

59E59's season will also include Kathleen Chalfant in Rebecca Gilman's A Woman of the World, directed by Valentina Fratti (October 24-November 17); and Prospect Theater Company's musical Einstein's Dreams, written by Joshua Rosenblum (score) and Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics). Directed by Cara Reichel, it runs November 5-December 14.

