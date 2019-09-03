Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers to Star Off-Broadway in One November Yankee
The drama is written by Joshua Ravetch.
Emmy nominees Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law, Mad Men) and Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart) will star in the off-Broadway premiere of Joshua Ravetch's One November Yankee at 59E59 Theaters. The production will run November 29-December 29.
The new play, which Ravetch directs, explores "human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash.'' It is presented by the Delaware Theatre Company, where the show will run October 23-November 10. The work was first performed in 2012 at the Pasadena Playhouse, where Hamlin starred opposite Loretta Swit.
59E59's season will also include Kathleen Chalfant in Rebecca Gilman's A Woman of the World, directed by Valentina Fratti (October 24-November 17); and Prospect Theater Company's musical Einstein's Dreams, written by Joshua Rosenblum (score) and Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics). Directed by Cara Reichel, it runs November 5-December 14.