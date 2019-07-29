Hannah Gadsby's Douglas Extends for a Second Time

Hannah Gadsby's latest solo show, Douglas, has announced a second extension, adding two additional weeks of performances. It will now run through September 7 at the Daryl Roth Theater.

Douglas is described as follows: "Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world and Netflix by storm with her multi-award winning sensation Nanette. Now she returns to New York City, where Nanette played a critically acclaimed, sold-out run in 2018, with an all new show, Douglas. And while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they've inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn't possibly expect."

This off-Broadway run is the culmination of a US tour that began on April 29 in San Francisco after having had its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia, on March 27.