Hal Linden and Bernie Kopell to Star in Two Jews, Talking Off-Broadway

Hal Linden and Bernie Kopell — legendary stars of stage and screen — will team up for the world premiere of Two Jews, Talking, a new comedy by Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe Award-winning writer Ed. Weinberger. The show will be directed by Dan Wackerman and will have an open-ended run off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement's beginning August 20, with an August 28 press opening.

The production is described as follows: "Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show's humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times – when comedy was rooted in pure fun."

Linden is perhaps best known for his title role on the hit ABC television series Barney Miller (1975-1982). He made his Broadway debut in 1957 in the musical Bells Are Ringing opposite Judy Holliday, and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in 1971 for his portrayal of Mayer Rothschild in The Rothschilds. Kopell famously played Dr. Adam Bricker on The Love Boat, and over the span of his career, has appeared on well over a hundred TV series, including Get Smart, The Flying Nun, and That Girl.