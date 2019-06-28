Grace McLean's In the Green Opens at LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 opened its world premiere of In the Green, a new musical by Grace McLean, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Performances run through August 4 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Mia Pak, Grace McLean, Rachael Duddy, director Lee Sunday Evans, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and Hannah Whitney.

(© Chasi Annexy)

McLean is featured in the cast of In the Green alongside Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.

Commissioned by LCT3, In the Green tells the origin story of one of medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (Duddy, Pérez Flanagan, and Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (McLean). In the Green is the tale of two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death, and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.

Grace McLean and Lee Sunday Evans.

(© Chasi Annexy)

The production has sets by Kristen Robinson, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Nicholas Pope, and orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kukul.