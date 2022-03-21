Golden Shield Announces Casting for Manhattan Theatre Club American Premiere

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the complete cast and creative team for the American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone at MTC). Performances will begin April 26 ahead of a May 17 opening at New York City Center – Stage I.

Golden Shield is described as follows: "When enterprising American lawyer Julie Chen files a class-action lawsuit involving a multinational technology corporation and the Chinese government, she hires her strong-minded sister Eva as her translator. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language?"

The cast features Cindy Cheung, Fang Du, Kristen Hung, Daniel Jenkins, Michael C. Liu, Max Gordon Moore, Ruibo Qian, and Gillian Saker.

The production's creative team includes dots (scenic design), Sara Ryung Clement (costume design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting design), Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts (original music and sound design), and Alyssa K. Howard (production stage manager).