Full Cast Announced for My Onliness, New Play in American Sign Language and English

One-Eighth Theater, New Ohio Theatre, and IRT Theater have announced casting details for the world premiere of My Onliness, which is set to begin previews at New Ohio Theatre on September 2 ahead of an official opening night on September 7. Tickets are on sale through September 24.

Presented in American Sign Language and English, My Onliness is a fable/cabaret/circus entertainment about a mad king's desperate attempt to impress a mysterious petitioner. American Sign Language will be performed by two "mediums" of the royal court.

My Onliness is directed by Daniel Irizarry, with text and lyrics from Witkacy by Robert Lyons, original music by Kamala Sankaram, and artistic sign language direction by Alexandria Wailes and Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.

The cast includes Daniel Irizarry, Cynthia LaCruz, Rhys Tivey, Dickie Hearts, Malik Paris, and musicians Joanie Brittingham and Drew Fleming.

The production team includes Kori Ruston (creative producer), Jungah Han (set design), Christina Tang (lighting design), Brittani Beresford (costume design), Lawrence Schober (sound engineer), Zilvinas Jonusas (technical director), and Hannah Staffer and Emily Hart (production stage managers).

Additional support is provided by the Seoul Institute of the Arts. You can see a trailer below: