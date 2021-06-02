Friends! The Musical Parody Launches National Tour in New York City

Friends! The Musical Parody will return off-Broadway this summer, as friends across America begin attending the live theater again. Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the show begins previews at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center on July 19, ahead of an official opening on July 27. The strictly limited engagement will run through September 19.

Immediately following the New York City run, Friends! The Musical Parody will embark on a 52-city tour, including stops in San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Atlanta, San Diego, and Seattle. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

Friends! The Musical Parody is a send-up of the decade-defining sitcom about a circle of coffee-addicted roommates trying to find love and happiness in the Big Apple. Songs include "495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?" and "The Ballad of Fat Monica".

The show comes from the minds of Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody and Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical, which our critic hailed as "f-n ridiculous."

Casting will be announced at a later date.