Forbidden Broadway Returns With Parodies of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and More

After a five-year absence, Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway will return to New York City with a new edition parodying the current slate of Broadway productions and talent.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation will run at the Triad beginning Wednesday, September 18. Full casting is still to be announced.

The new Forbidden Broadway will feature sketches about Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Ferryman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, as well as parodies of Broadway vets Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman, André de Shields, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Tony-winning Forbidden Broadway was last seen in New York in 2014. In the ensuing years, Alessandrini created the acclaimed Hamilton parody Spamilton, which ran off-Broadway and toured.