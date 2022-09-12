Out of the Box Theatrics Cancels Planned New York Production of Floyd Collins

Out of the Box Theatrics has canceled its planned New York revival of the musical Floyd Collins following a request from authors Tina Landau and Adam Guettel, who do not wish for it to be performed in New York City at this time. Christina Sajous was slated to direct the production at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament for a November 11 - December 18 run.

"As the authors explained to us, they are now holding off on the granting of rights for a Floyd Collins production in New York City due to rewrites that they have been working on for a New York revival," explained Liz Flemming, founder and artistic director of Out of the Box Theatrics. "However, through a series of communication errors, OOTB was granted the rights without the authors' full knowledge."

Floyd Collins features music and lyrics by Guettel and a book by Landau. It tells the story of the explorer Floyd Collins, whose death became a media sensation in the early 20th century after he got trapped 200 feet underground in a Kentucky cave.

In her statement, Flemming noted that Landau and Guettel, "have been revising Floyd Collins for decades."