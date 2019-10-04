First Look at Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella

The Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Harvey Fierstein, is now in previews ahead of an October 22 opening. Take a look below at photos of Fierstein in performance at New York City Center — Stage I.

Directed by Kimberly Senior, the new solo show features the four-time Tony winner channeling political icon Bella Abzug. "Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance."

Bella Bella's creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design), and Caite Hevner (projection design).