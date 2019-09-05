Felix Starro Extends World-Premiere Run

Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced that its world-premiere run of the new musical Felix Starro will extend to September 21 at Theatre Row. Featuring music by Fabian Obispo and book and lyrics by Jessica Hagedorn, the musical is based on a short story by Lysley Tenorio. Ma-Yi's producing artistic director, Ralph B. Peña, directs.

The show is described as follows: "In Felix Starro protagonist Felix is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, Felix decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior, Felix Starro's nineteen-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant. Unbeknownst to Felix, Junior has plans of his own."

Alan Ariano (The King and I) stars as Felix Starro, with the rest of the cast featuring Caitlin Cisco (The Hundred We Are), Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Diane Phelan (School of Rock), Nacho Tambunting (NBC's Rise), and Obie and Lortel Award winner Ching Valdes-Aran.

The musical features choreography by Brandon Bieber and orchestrations by Paulo K. Tiról. The rest of the creative team includes Marsha Ginsberg (scenic design), Becky Bodurtha (costume design), Oliver Wason (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design), Ian Miller (musical director), Cristina Sison (production stage manager), and Jorge Z. Ortoll (executive producer).