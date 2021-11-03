Ephraim Sykes Joins Cast of Off-Broadway Musical Black No More

Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes has joined the cast of Black No More, a new musical by Tariq Trotter (Black Thought of the Roots) and Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave). Directed by Scott Elliott, the off-Broadway New Group production begins previews January 11 and opens February 8 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

An adaptation of George S. Schuyler's satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel, Black No More is set in June 1928 and is the story of Max Disher, a man who plans to use a machine invited by Dr. Junius Crookman to "solve the American race problem" by turning Black people white.

Leading the company are Brandon Victor Dixon as Max, and Trotter, who pens the score, as Dr. Crookman. Sykes joins them and Lillias White, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne, and Walter Bobbie, with further casting still to be announced.

Black No More features choreography by Bill T. Jones, orchestrations and musical supervision by Daryl Waters, music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.