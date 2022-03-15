Emojiland Announces National Tour and Nationwide Casting Call

Visceral Entertainment has announced plans to launch a national tour of the musical Emojiland in summer 2022. Cities, theaters, and dates are to be announced soon.

Emojiland was a hit at the 2018 New York Musical Festival, becoming the final alum of that 15-year project to transfer off-Broadway. The off-Broadway production at the Duke on 42nd Street featured a starry cast, including Lesli Margherita as Princess, Lucas Steele as Skull, Josh Lamon as Prince, George Abud as Nerd Face, and Ann Harada as Pile of Poo.

For the upcoming tour, the show's creators are conducting a nationwide social media campaign, seeking out undiscovered talent from across the country, and opening all roles to all performers, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, or experience level. Submissions are open now through March 27. Performers wishing to apply should go to Emojiland.com for eligibility requirements, audition materials, and submission instructions.

Emojiland features music and orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book and lyrics by Dworkin and Laura Schein. Thomas Caruso directs, with choreography by Kenny Ingram.

Press materials describe the show as follows: "Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece inspired by The Unicode® Standard, about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for their own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past their own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society – and a heart – can face: Who are we? And who matters?"

The Original Cast Recording of Emojiland was released in 2020 by Broadway Records.