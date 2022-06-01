Emojiland Cancels Summer Tour Ahead of Opening Weekend

It was announced today that the national tour of Emojiland will close after its opening in Colombus, Ohio this weekend. The show had originally planned a seven-week summer tour to visit cities across the US.

The production will now play a special event performance on June 4 at 8pm at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio. This one-night-only event will be filmed for a live-capture of the musical. Free tickets for the special performance are available at Emojiland.com, with VIP packages and seating available for purchase.

"Putting out a national tour of an off-Broadway show was always a leap of faith, driven by our passion for the project and belief in the necessity of its life-affirming message that couldn't be more relevant today," said Michael Chase Gosselin, one of the show's producers at Visceral Entertainment. "Unfortunately, despite the tireless efforts of so many individuals, the fates have not aligned, and we were unable to gain the traction needed in key markets due in part to complications posed by COVID-19. We are heartbroken at having to close the tour early. We cannot even begin to express how amazed by and how grateful we are to our incredible creative team, cast, and crew who have built a truly special new production."

Emojiland opened off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street on January 19, 2020, where it played a total of 11 previews and 59 performances prior to the shutdown of the theater industry on March 12, 2020. The show features music and orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book and lyrics by Dworkin and Laura Schein.