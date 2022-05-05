Emojiland Announces National Touring Cast

Casting and the first four venues for the upcoming Emojiland national tour have been announced.

The eight-week summer tour will kick off at Columbus Association for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Ohio (June 3-5), followed by stops at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Connecticut (June 10-12), the Boch Center in Boston (June 14-19), and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia (June 21-26).

The touring cast of Emojiland was selected through a nationwide social media campaign, for which over 1,400 performers submitted. The company will feature Michael C. Brown (Skull), Allyson Gishi (Swing), Dahlya Glick (Person in Business Suit Levitating), Christopher Hobson (Sunny), Sarah Isola (Smize), Steven Klenk (Prince), Jaden Dominique Lewis (Construction Worker), Keith Mankowski (Guard), Oshie Mellon (Kissy Face/ Information Desk Person), Sheridan Mirador (Nerd Face), Gina Morgigno (Princess), Maeghin Mueller (Pile of Poo), Zachary A. Myers (Police Officer), Samantha N. Sostarich (Swing, Dance Captain), Andrew Tufano (Person Dancing #2), Alana Walker (Person Dancing #1), and Eustace J. Williams (Swing).

Emojiland opened off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street on January 19, 2020, where it played a total of 11 previews and 59 performances prior to the shutdown of the theater industry on March 12, 2020. The show features music and orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin, and book and lyrics by Dworkin and Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso, with choreography by Kenny Ingram.

The original cast recording of Emojiland is available now at BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold.