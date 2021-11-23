Premieres From Elevator Repair Service and the Builders Association in NYU Skirball Season

NYU Skirball, the downtown performance venue just off Washington Square Park, will return to in-person performance on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, with a world premiere from acclaimed theater company Elevator Repair Service (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury).

Seagull (February 2-20) is ERS's take on Anton Chekhov's drama about artists, love, and disappointment. Blurring the line between the play itself and an informal chat with the audience, ERS's venturous approach to the text twists truth into lies and fact into fiction as actors become characters who become actors who become characters.

From March 3-13, NYU Skirball will host Classical Theatre of Harlem in a return engagement of Will Power's reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Richard III, Seize the King. In his review of this past summer's outdoor run of Seize the King, critic Pete Hempstead praised the production's "rich intertwining of past and present." Carl Cofield directs.

The Builders Association will present the world premiere of I Agree to the Terms (March 25-April 3). According to a press statement, "The interactive online event is being created with a community of Amazon 'microworkers' who train the algorithms that shape our online experience. They earn pennies-per-click in a vast, unregulated industry, executing assignments that are repetitive, boring, maddening, and sometimes disturbing. In this online encounter, audiences will enter the Builders Marketplace, train with actual microworkers and compete for paying jobs, connecting with the invisible online labor force that shapes our everyday virtual lives."

Additionally, Skirball will host the NYC solo debut of Flemenco dancer Miguel Poveda (April 7-8), Eiko Otake's The Duet Project: Distance Is Malleable (April 14-17), the world premiere of David Dorfman Dance Company's (A)Way Out Of My Body (April 22-23), and Zolle & A Cockroach's Tarantella by Du Yun & International Contemporary Ensemble (April 29-30).

