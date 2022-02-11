Dungeons & Dragons Musical Here There Be Dragons Sets World Premiere

Here There Be Dragons – A New Musical Quest, inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, will have its world premiere at The Players Theatre this summer. Performances are set to run from June 16-July 17.

The new musical features a book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman, and direction by Austin Harleson.

Here There Be Dragons is described as follows: "The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our 'swords.'"

The production's cast and creative team will be announced shortly.