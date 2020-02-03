Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins Cast of Rock of Ages

The 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages has announced that three-time Emmy Award nominee Dot-Marie Jones (Glee) will make her New York stage debut as Dennis Dupree for eight weeks, February 24-April 19, at New World Stages. Current cast member Matt Ban will return to the role on April 20.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a six-year run of 2,350 performances. The anniversary production began performances on June 19 at New World Stages, and features the same book by Chris D'Arienzo, direction by Kristin Hanggi, choreography by Kelly Devine, and a score of '80s rock anthems and power ballads from "Sister Christian" to "Don't Stop Believin'."

The production stars C.J. Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, with P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Mitchell Jarvis as Lonny, Paul Schoeffler as Hertz, Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, and Amma Osei as Justice and Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Waitress #1, Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi.