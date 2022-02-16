Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation To Return to New York

The popular children's show Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will return to the Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row on June 18 for a limited run through July 31.

Based on the children's stories by A.A. Milne, the show tells an all-new tale set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood. It was developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It features songs by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, composers of the score to the 1977 feature film, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Casting will be announced shortly. The creative team includes set design by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams, original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions (lead builder Matthew Lish).