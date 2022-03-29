Dave Harris's Exception to the Rule Announces Casting for World Premiere

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for its world-premiere Roundabout Underground production of Exception to the Rule, written by Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones) and directed by Roundabout resident director Miranda Haymon. Performances begin April 28 ahead of a May 18 opening and will run through June 26 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Exception to the Rule is described as follows: "How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? Dave Harris's new work crackles with humor and suspense — confronting the tactics for surviving institutions that were not built for you."

The cast features MaYaa Boateng (Merry Wives at Shakespeare in the Park) as Erika, Malik Childs (Orlando at Williamstown Theatre Festival) as Tommy, Mister Fitzgerald (On Sugarland) as Abdul, Toney Goins (Toni Stone) as Dayrin, Amandla Jahava (Rapsh!t) as Mikayla, and Claudia Logan (Harlem) as Dasani.

The production's creative team includes Reid Thompson and Kamil James (sets), Sarita Fellows (costumes), Cha See (lighting), and Lee Kinney (sound).