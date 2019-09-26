Cyrano, Starring Peter Dinklage, Extends Off-Broadway Run

The New Group has announced an extension for Cyrano, originally slated to run through November 24, and now scheduled for a strictly limited engagement through December 22. Performances begin October 11 at the Daryl Roth Theatre ahead of a November 7 opening.

Cyrano is adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman,

Directed by Schmidt, the cast will feature Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Josh Franklin (Swing), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Ensemble / Swing), and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

The production is described as follows: "A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National, and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role."