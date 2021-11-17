Complete Casting Announced for World Premiere of Tariq Trotter Musical Black No More

Complete casting has been announced for Black No More, a new musical with music and lyrics by Tariq Trotter of The Roots, which is set to make its world premiere with the New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Performances begin January 11, with an official opening scheduled for February 8. Performances are slated through February 27.

With a book by John Ridley, Black No More is inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance. It tells the story of Max Disher, a man eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman that promises to "solve the American race problem" — by turning Black people white.

As previously announced, Brandon Victor Dixon will play Disher and Trotter will play Dr. Crookman.

The complete cast features Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Katie Thompson, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson and Edward Watts. They join the previously announced Walter Bobbie, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, and Lillias White.

Scott Elliott directs, with choreography by Bill T. Jones. Music supervision, orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Daryl Waters.

Additionally, Black No More features music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and wig and hair design by Nikiya Mathis.