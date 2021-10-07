Tariq Trotter, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano to Star in New Musical Black No More

Off-Broadway's The New Group has announced a January 11, 2022 first-performance date for Black No More, a new musical by Tariq Trotter (Black Thought of The Roots) and Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave). Directed by Scott Elliott, the show opens February 8 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

An adaptation of George S. Schuyler's satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel, Black No More is set in June 1928 and is the story of Max Disher, a man who plans to use a machine invited by Dr. Junius Crookman to "solve the American race problem" by turning Black people white. Leading the company are Brandon Victor Dixon as Max and Trotter, who pens the score, as Dr. Crookman.

They will be joined by Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne, and Walter Bobbie, with further casting still to be announced. Black No More features choreography by Bill T. Jones, orchestrations and musical supervision by Daryl Waters, music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.