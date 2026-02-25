TheaterMania Logo white orange
Enrico Colantoni and Teri Hatcher to Star in Fault

Jason Alexander directs the production for Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Linda Buchwald

| Chicago |

February 25, 2026

Enrico Colantoni, Teri Hatcher, and Jason Alexander

Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) has announced that the world premiere of the dark comedy Fault, by playwright and Emmy-nominated composer/songwriter Scooter Pietsch, will run April 18-May 24 in the Yard.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, Fault stars Veronica Mars‘s Enrico Colantoni and Golden Globe winner Teri Hatcher and features Jack Ball.

In Fault, Lucy and Jerry Green go head-to-head after 30 years of marriage in a late-night tangle of lies, ambition, and betrayal.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Greg Hofmann, and sound designer Ray Nardelli.

Fault replaces the previously announced spring production of Ain’t Misbehavin’, which has been postponed to a later date.

