Colin Trudell and Cass Morgan to Lead Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas Off-Broadway

Full casting has been announced for the off-Broadway premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, running December 10-January 2 at the New Victory Theatre.

Based on Henson's beloved television special, this tuneful tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other's holiday dreams come true. Featuring a lovable cast of performers with puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a toe-tapping score by legendary songwriter Paul Williams, this very merry musical will warm the hearts of a new generation for winters to come.

The company will be led by Colin Trudell as Emmet Otter and and Cass Morgan as Ma Otter, alongside Kevin Covert as Mayor Fox, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Mrs. Mink/Hetty Muskrat, Jakeim Hart as Harvey, Steven Huynh as Wendell/Weasel, Maggie Lakis as Mrs. Fox, J. Antonio Rodriguez as Charlie/Will Possum, and puppeteers Jordan Brownlee as Tiny Squirrel/Doc Bullfrog, Matt Furtado as Skippy Squirrel/Yancy Woodchuck/Stan Weasel, Anney Ozar as Nutella Squirrel/Old Lady Possum, and James Silson as Jiffy Squirrel/Fred Lizard.

In addition to the score by Williams, the musical has a book by Timothy A. McDonald and Christopher Gattelli, direction and choreography by Gattelli, sets by Anna Louizos, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Jenn Schriever, sound by Matt Kraus, musical direction and arrangements by Larry Pressgrove, orchestrations and arrangements by Dan DeLange, makeup design by Melissa Munn, and puppet supervision by John Tartaglia. Ray DeMattis is the associate director.

The New Victory Theater will stream the production December 17-January 2.