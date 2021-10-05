Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope to Play Off-Broadway Ahead of National Tour

Comedian Colin Quinn has announced the New York run and national tour of his latest stand-up show, Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope, which will play at the Lucille Lortel Theatre November 2-20. A national tour will follow, with stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, and Orlando. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

The Last Best Hope is the latest in a series of America-themed stand-up shows for Quinn, including 2019's Red State Blue State, 2015's The New York Story, and 2013's Unconstitutional, about which our reviewer observed, "He could have been the coolest high school history teacher ever."

But instead, he became a stand-up comedian, best known as the anchor on SNL's "Weekend Update" (1998-2000) and for his own Comedy Central show, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. You can listen to a segment from Quinn's last stand-up show, Red State Blue State, below: