Unofficial Céline Dion Jukebox Musical Titaníque Extends to November

The show that TheaterMania called "the summer's gayest new musical" is extending. Titaníque, a twisted retelling of the 1997 James Cameron film about the doomed ocean liner, will continue to play off-Broadway's Asylum Theatre through November 6.

Created by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue (who directs), 'Titaníque'' recreates the events of that night to remember through the perspective and music of the woman who sang its immortal theme song, Céline Dion.

Mindelle leads the cast as Céline, with Rousouli playing Jack. They are joined by Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera) as Cal through August 23, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond, and Dimitri Moise (through August 28) round out the ensemble. Beginning August 24, Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill) will take over the role of Cal and on August 30, Blu Allen will join the ensemble.

Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl) choreographs. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell, and casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The production stage manager is Rebecca Guskin and the assistant stage manager is Hannah Frye-Ginsberg.

You can read TheaterMania's review of Titaníque here.