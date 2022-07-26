Christopher Abbott, Maggie Siff, David Strathairn Set for New TFANA Season

Christopher Abbott (Girls) and Maggie Siff (Billions) will star in a rare revival of Tennessee Williams's Orpheus Descending, part of Theatre for a New Audience's 2022-2023 season.

Directed by Erica Schmidt, Orpheus Descending will run July 9-August 6, 2023. Abbott will play Val, with Siff as Lady Torrance.

The season will open with David Strathairn in Clark Young and Derek Goldman's Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, running September 10-October 9, with Goldman directing. This will be followed by Denis Johnson's Des Moines, directed by Arin Arbus (November 29-January 1) and Lope de Vega's Fuente Ovejuna, directed by Flordelino Lagundino (April 29-May 28).

As a special event, the company will present a workshop of repertory productions of Richard II and Henry IV, with Christian Camargo as Richard. Eric Tucker will direct the workshop, January 26-February 5. The company will use Dakin Matthews's condensed version of Henry IV.

Further information about each production is still to be announced.