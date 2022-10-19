Celeste Lecesne Solo Play POOF! (Or What the Fairies Know) Sets Workshop Performances

Celeste Lecesne (formerly James Lecesne), co-founder of the Trevor Project and creator of the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, will have a workshop production of his newest solo play POOF! (Or What the Fairies Know). Directed by Kevin Hourigan, the show will hold performances at Dixon Place on October 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30pm.

POOF! (Or What the Fairies Know) is described as follows: "Fairies have always enjoyed a close association with the natural world. But with so much of the natural world under threat from climate change, the fairies are not pleased, and they are beginning to show up in surprising ways. In addition to making everything more fabulous just by simply being, fairies have come to pass along some information, songs, and a few spells that will be needed in the days to come."

The play was originally commissioned by the Ancram Opera House and had its first presentation as part of their outdoor festival in August 2021. Michael Krass lends costume design for the Dixon Place presentation.