Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to Have Encore Off-Broadway Engagement

The Ruth Stage off-Broadway revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which ran this past summer at the Theatre at St. Clement's, will have a return engagement in early 2023. Directed by Joe Rosario the production will offer an additional 42 performances with previews beginning on February 24 ahead of a March 5 opening. The production will close on March 31, 2023.

Tennessee Williams's sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the "Cat", Brick's wife.

Matt de Rogatis will reprise his performances as Brick, with further casting and design team announcements to be made in the coming weeks.