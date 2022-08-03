Stephanie Berry to Star in The Bandaged Place at Roundabout Underground

Complete casting has been announced for Harrison David Rivers's The Bandaged Place, which will make its world premiere at Roundabout Underground on October 20, ahead of an official opening night on November 15. Tickets are on sale through December 18.

Stephanie Berry, who earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations last season for her performance in Aleshea Harris's On Sugarland, will star as "Geraldine Irby."

Additionally, the cast will feature Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," and Jhardon Dishon Milton as "Jonah Irby." David Mendizábal directs.

The new play is described like this: "Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. This world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit – and the beauty they create."

The creative team for The Bandaged Place includes Wilson Chin (sets), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (costumes), Mauricio Escamilla (sound & original music), Tislarm Bouie (choreography), and Rocio Mendez (fight director and intimacy).