New Will Eno Play, Directed by Kenny Leon, Announces Cast

Casting is set for The Underlying Chris, a new play by Will Eno, directed by Kenny Leon. The Second Stage Theater production will start performances off-Broadway October 29, with opening set for November 21.

This world premiere is described as "a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it's life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives."

The company will be made up of Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Ebony Jo-Ann, Lenne Klingaman, Lizabeth MacKay, Nedra McClyde, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega. One additional role remains to be cast.

The Underlying Chris has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound by Dan Moses Schreier.