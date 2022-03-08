World Premiere of Ana Nogueira's Which Way to the Stage Announces Cast

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Ana Nogueira's Which Way to the Stage, which begins previews at MCC's Newman Mills Theater on April 14 ahead of an official opening night on May 10. Tickets are on sale through May 22.

Previously titled Here She Is, Boys (a reference to Gypsy), Which Way to the Stage is described like this: "The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of tourists. "

Sas Goldberg (Significant Other) will play Judy, and Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts) will play Jeff. They will be joined by Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Mark, and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty) in the role of Actress/Bachelorette/Casting Director.

Mike Donahue directs the production, which will feature scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Enver Chakartash (English), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Tambo and Bones) and Jen Schriever (Grand Horizons), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me). Liz Caplan is the vocal supervisor and Paul McGill is the choreographer. Hair, wig & makeup design is by Domino Couture and Alex H. Hajjar is the production stage manager.

Nogueira is the author of Empathitrax, a play about chemical-induced empathy that TheaterMania's critic said had audience "squirming in their seats." You can read the review of that 2016 play here.