Greg Keller and Constance Shulman to Appear in World Premiere of Clare Barron's Shhhh

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Clare Barron's Shhhh, which is set to begin performances at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 on January 12 ahead of an official opening on January 24. It is slated to run through February 13.

Barron is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her acclaimed 2018 play, Dance Nation. Her new play, Shhhh, is described in a press release this way: "Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge..."

The play stars Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo). Barron will also appear in the show, in addition to directing.

Shhhh will feature scenic design by Arnolfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House.