Brooks Ashmanskas, Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman Set for New Play Fairycakes

A who's who of scene stealers will take the stage in the off-Broadway run of Douglas Carter Beane's new play Fairycakes, a new riff on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production will run October 14-January 2 at the Greenwich House Theater.

In order of character appearance, the play will feature Mo Rocca, Alfie Fuller, Jackie Hoffman, Kuhoo Verma, Ann Harada, Jamen Nanthakumar, Julie Halston, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Jason Tam, with further casting announced soon. Beane will also direct.

The creative team includes Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson (sets), Gregory Gale (costumes), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting), and Lewis Flinn (music).

In the play, mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. The production will work with Broadway for Racial Justice to create a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike.