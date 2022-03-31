Brittany Bradford, Thomas Sadoski to Lead Alice Childress's Wedding Band

Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for its new production of Alice Childress's Wedding Band, running April 23-May 15.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, the production will feature Brittany Bradford as Julia Augustine, Rosalyn Coleman as Lula Green, Veanne Cox as Herman's Mother, Rebecca Haden as Annabelle, Brittany-Laurelle as Mattie, Sofie Nesanelis as Princess, Renrick Palmer as Nelson Green, Phoenix Noelle Reece as Teeta, Thomas Sadoski as Herman, Elizabeth Van Dyke as Fanny Johnson, and Max Woertendyke as Bell Man.

Set in 1918 South Carolina, Wedding Band follows the romance between Julia (Bradford), a Black seamstress, and Herman (Sadoski), her white lover, as they deal with prejudice and ignorance stemming from anti-miscegenation laws and family and community racism.

The creative team includes Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic designer), Qween Jean (costume designer), Stacey Derosier (lighting designer), Rena Anakwe (sound designer), Alphonso Horne (composer), Nehemiah Luckett (music director), Renee Robinson (movement director), Andrew Wade (voice director), Cherie Corinne Rice (dialect coach), Arminda Thomas (dramaturg), and Jonathan Kalb (TFANA resident dramaturg).

TFANA is presenting and producing the play as part of the residency of CLASSIX, the collective created by Awoye Timpo with Brittany Bradford, A.J. Muhammad, Dominique Rider, and Arminda Thomas. This is the first time Wedding Band has been seen in New York since 1972.