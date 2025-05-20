The Weir and The Honey Trap Announced for New Irish Rep Season

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions, The Weir and The Honey Trap, for its summer and fall 2025 season. Both shows will be presented in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

The Weir by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Irish Rep’s producing director Ciarán O’Reilly will run July 9-August 31, with an opening night set for July 17.

The New York premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann (Friends Like These) and directed by Matt Torney (The White Chip) will run September 17-November 9, with an opening night set for September 28.

This is the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, a ghost story set in a remote country pub in Ireland, following runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation.

The cast of The Weir will include Dan Butler (Travesties) as Jack, Johnny Hopkins as Brendan, John Keating (Molly Sweeney) as Jim, Sean Gormley (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Finbar, and Sarah Street (Beckett Briefs) as Valerie.

The Weir will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, sound design by Drew Levy, and properties by Deirdre Brennan.

The Honey Trap takes place in Belfast, 1979 at the height of the Troubles. Two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts, but what begins as a night of flirtation soon turns dark. Decades later, one of the soldiers is drawn back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge. The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.