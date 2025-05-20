York Theatre Appoints Joseph Hayward as Producing Artistic Director

The York Theatre has appointed Joseph Hayward as producing artistic director. Hayward was voted into the position unanimously by the board of directors.

The York Theatre board of directors includes chairman W. David McCoy, president Jim Kierstead, vice president Riki Kane Larimer, interim secretary Claudia Zahn, treasurer Gerald F. Fisher, Bernard Carragher, Douglas Cohen, Timothy F. Collins, Alan Govenar, Jim Head, Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Jessica McRoberts, Joan T. Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, Charles Strand, Linda Wielkotz, and Alexander Zier.

Since 1997, the York Theatre has been dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past.