Amelia Workman and More to Star in TFANA's Fefu and Her Friends

Theatre for a New Audience has announced the cast and creative team for its new production of the late María Irene Fornés's Fefu and Her Friends, being given its first off-Broadway revival since its original 1978 staging. It will run November 16-December 8 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, with opening night set for Sunday, November 24.

Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan), Jennifer Lim (Usual Girls), Ronete Levenson (Our Town), Lindsay Rico (Alligator), Amelia Workman (Coriolanus), and Carmen Zilles (Little Women) will star. The creative team will include Adam Rigg (set design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Jane Cox (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), and Andrew Diaz (props supervisor).

According to a press release, "Fefu and Her Friends tells the story of what happens when a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu's New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event. Their conversations evolve and become intimate dialogues commenting on gender, sex, psychology, and class....Part I begins with the audience together. In Part II, the audience splits into four groups that move around the auditorium each experiencing the story in a different setting in a different order. In Part III, the audience comes back together. Fornés' play — humor-laced, unsettling, and wrenching — allows the audience to see this fascinatingly enigmatic gathering via multiple perspectives."