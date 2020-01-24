Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Releases Production Photos

The New Group has released photos of its world-premiere production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Duncan Sheik, Amanda Green, and Jonathan Marc Sherman's musical adaptation of the 1969 Paul Mazursky film. Scott Elliott directs, with musical staging by Kelly Devine. Currently in previews, the production officially opens on Tuesday, February 4, and runs through March 15 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out the photos below.

Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen star in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

(© Monique Carboni)

The musical is described as "a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them."

Joél Pérez and Jennifer Damiano star in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob), and Michael Zegen (Ted), joined by Jamie Mohamdein (Ensemble) and Suzanne Vega (Band Leader).

Ana Nogueira and Michael Zegen star in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

The production has scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Jeff Mahshie; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Jessica Paz; orchestrations by Sheik; music supervision, vocal arrangements, and additional orchestrations by Jason Hart; and musical coordination by Antoine Silverman. Music coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Music director is Jason Hart.