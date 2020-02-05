Ethan Hawke, Jesse Eisenberg, and More at Opening of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez, and Michael Zegen star in the new musical.
The New Group opened its world premiere production of Jonathan Marc Sherman, Duncan Sheik, and Amanda Green's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice on February 4 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.
Scott Elliott directs the production, with musical staging by Kelly Devine. It is based on the 1969 film directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.
The musical is described as "a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them."
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob), and Michael Zegen (Ted), joined by Jamie Mohamdein (ensemble) and Suzanne Vega (Band Leader).
The production has scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Jeff Mahshie; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Jessica Paz; orchestrations by Sheik; music supervision, vocal arrangements, and additional orchestrations by Jason Hart; and musical coordination by Antoine Silverman. Music coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Music director is Jason Hart.