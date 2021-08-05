Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ato Blankson-Wood to Star in Long Day's Journey Into Night

Married actors Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel will lead a new off-Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night, running January 11-February 20 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Directed by Robert O'Hara, and costarring Ato Blankson-Wood, the drama is presented by Audible, which will record and release an audio edition of the play as an Audible Original. Opening is set for January 23.

Emmy nominee Camp (The Queen's Gambit) and Obie winner Marvel (Homeland) will return to the stage as James Tyrone and Mary Tyrone, with Tony nominee Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) as Edmund Tyrone. Further casting is still to be announced. O'Hara's creative team is made up of Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Clarissa Marie Ligon is the Production Stage Manager.

In a statement, O'Hara said "The trauma of isolation, addiction and disease rang loud and clear throughout the past year. Imagining the Tyrone family in the midst of a pandemic, within a pandemic, during which more people in America died from opioid overdoses than ever before, has lead me to believe Long Day's Journey into Night may resonate even more now than at any other time in its history."