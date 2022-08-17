Between the Lines to Close Off-Broadway in September

Between the Lines will end its off-Broadway run at the Tony Kiser Theatre on Sunday, September 11 — three weeks ahead of its previously announced closing date of October 2.

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines is about Delilah, who has just changed schools and who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book. The show features a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

The musical stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, and Aubrey Matalon. Jeff Calhoun directs, with choreography by Paul McGill.

Between the Lines will release a cast recording of the off-Broadway production with Ghostlight Records. A release date will be announced in the future.