Barry Manilow Visits Jackie Hoffman and Cast of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof

Music icon Barry Manilow took in the award-winning Yiddish revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Stage 42 on August 1, and visited the cast backstage after the show.

Jackie Hoffman with Barry Manilow backstage at Fiddler on the Roof.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast is led by Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

Barry Manilow with Fiddler on the Roof stars Jennifer Babiak and Steven Skybell.

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor and director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof with Barry Manilow.

The musical, presented with English supertitles, originated last summer at the Museum of Jewish Heritage under the auspices of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, before moving to Times Square's Stage 42 earlier this year.

Manilow is presenting his latest concert, Manilow Broadway, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre through August 17.