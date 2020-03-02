Assassins Revival Announces Extension, Complete Casting and Creative Team

Classic Stage Company has announced a three-week extension for John Doyle's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater. The production will run April 2-June 7.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the presidents of the United States.

The cast will also feature Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Samuel Byck) Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Lee Harvey Oswald/Balladeer), Tony nominee Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Wesley Taylor (Giuseppe Zangara), and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz).

Newly announced to round out the company are Eddie Cooper as the Proprietor, and an ensemble made up of Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Zell Steele Morrow, and Katrina Yaukey.

Doyle will also design the set, with a creative team comprising Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Jane Cox and Tess James (lighting design), Matt Stine (sound design), Steve Channon (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (wig design), and Greg Jarrett (music supervisor and orchestrations).