Anna Wintour Shrugs Off Covid ID Request at Off-Broadway Theater

Vogue editor and Met Gala mastermind Anna Wintour seemed flummoxed when asked to provide ID along with proof of Covid vaccination (which she had) outside the Cherry Lane Theatre. She was there to attend a performance of Alison Leiby's Oh God, A Show About Abortion, which just opened at the celebrated Off-Broadway venue. While most Broadway theaters have done away with their vaccine checks at the door, off-Broadway venues generally still ask for proof of vaccination and ID (to verify the name) before you are allowed to enter. Wintour has shown us all a work-around, though: If you forget to bring your driver's license, just make sure you have a publicist to wave you through.

